In recent trading session, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw 1,180,347 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.3 trading at $0.61 or 7.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $86.19 Million. That most recent trading price of TAOP’s stock is at a discount of -81.29% from its 52-week high price of $16.86 and is indicating a premium of 80% from its 52-week low price of $1.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taoping Inc. (TAOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.02%, in the last five days TAOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $14.72- price level, adding 38.15% to its value on the day. Taoping Inc.’s shares saw a change of 220.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.33% in past 5-day. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) showed a performance of -7.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 525.77 Million shares which calculate 193.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +29.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 29.03% for stock’s latest value.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -310.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for Taoping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC is the top institutional holder at TAOP for having 155Thousand shares of worth $440.2 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 68.6 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $194.82 Thousand.