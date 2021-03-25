In recent trading session, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw 10,765,547 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.77 trading at -$0.74 or -1.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $75.81 Billion. That most recent trading price of SNAP’s stock is at a discount of -47.86% from its 52-week high price of $73.59 and is indicating a premium of 78.2% from its 52-week low price of $10.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.47%, in the last five days SNAP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $59.40- price level, adding 15.82% to its value on the day. Snap Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.52% in past 5-day. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) showed a performance of -20.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.57 Million shares which calculate 2.7 days to cover the short interests.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Snap Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +98.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -300% while that of industry is -0.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.5% in the current quarter and calculating 77.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

32 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $742.01 Million for the same. And 32 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $820.92 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $462.48 Million and $439.06 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 60.4% while estimating it to be 87% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%