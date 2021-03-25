In recent trading session, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw 87,488,140 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.9 trading at $1.41 or 40.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.04 Million. That most recent trading price of APOP’s stock is at a discount of -45.92% from its 52-week high price of $7.15 and is indicating a premium of 72.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 239.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 218.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 40.36%, in the last five days APOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 25 when the stock touched $7.15-3 price level, adding 31.61% to its value on the day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 126.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.75% in past 5-day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) showed a performance of 42.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.22 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -38.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -38.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.78% for stock’s latest value.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at APOP for having 147.93 Thousand shares of worth $319.52 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 10.25 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.14 Thousand.