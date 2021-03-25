In last trading session, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw 17,904,575 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.52 trading at $0.4 or 12.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.48 Million. That closing price of BBIG’s stock is at a discount of -167.05% from its 52-week high price of $9.4 and is indicating a premium of 68.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.82%, in the last five days BBIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $4.86-2 price level, adding 27.57% to its value on the day. Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 156.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.96% in past 5-day. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) showed a performance of 10.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.3 Million shares which calculate 4.07 days to cover the short interests.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -67.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Vinco Ventures, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at BBIG for having 329.97 Thousand shares of worth $452.06 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Novare Capital Management, which was holding about 93.41 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $127.97 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 64229 shares of worth $204.89 Thousand or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.4 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.95 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.