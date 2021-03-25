In recent trading session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw 17,478,539 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.65 trading at -$0.53 or -2.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.57 Billion. That most recent trading price of TME’s stock is at a discount of -42.38% from its 52-week high price of $32.25 and is indicating a premium of 58.98% from its 52-week low price of $9.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.29%, in the last five days TME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $32.25- price level, adding 28.68% to its value on the day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s shares saw a change of 19.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.35% in past 5-day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) showed a performance of -11.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.77 Million shares which calculate 5.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +67.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.7% for stock’s latest value.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tencent Music Entertainment Group is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +55.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.33% while that of industry is 15.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.2% in the current quarter and calculating 20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 Billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.28 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $901.78 Million and $1.01 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.6% while estimating it to be 27.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 112.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.33%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 417 institutions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the top institutional holder at TME for having 53.22 Million shares of worth $1.02 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 48.11 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $925.68 Million.

On the other hand, Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7679722 shares of worth $147.76 Million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.72 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $100.05 Million in the company or a holder of 1% of company’s stock.