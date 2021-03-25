In recent trading session, SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw 2,763,499 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.93 trading at -$0.28 or -4.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $27.35 Million. That most recent trading price of SSNT’s stock is at a discount of -126.31% from its 52-week high price of $13.42 and is indicating a premium of 72.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 821.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 510.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.45%, in the last five days SSNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $7.45-1 price level, adding 19.19% to its value on the day. SilverSun Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 110.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.06% in past 5-day. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) showed a performance of -21.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86.33 Million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -15.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -15.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.68% for stock’s latest value.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.72 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $8.75 Million and $9.31 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.5% while estimating it to be 13.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -656.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for SilverSun Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at SSNT for having 229.86 Thousand shares of worth $657.41 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perritt Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 33Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.38 Thousand.