In last trading session, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw 1,028,819 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at -$0.1 or -8.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.39 Million. That closing price of SEAC’s stock is at a discount of -271.57% from its 52-week high price of $3.79 and is indicating a premium of 32.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 884.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.93%, in the last five days SEAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 18 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 26.62% to its value on the day. SeaChange International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.55% in past 5-day. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) showed a performance of -20.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 553.62 Million shares which calculate 294.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +96.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 96.08% for stock’s current value.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SeaChange International, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +7.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -590% while that of industry is 5.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -176.9% in the current quarter and calculating 35.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -68% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.63 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.21 Million in the next quarter that will end on April 01, 2021. Company posted $19.31 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -76%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88 institutions for SeaChange International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SEAC for having 1.74 Million shares of worth $2.44 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.01 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.41 Million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 601750 shares of worth $580.93 Thousand or 1.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 500.96 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $375.72 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.