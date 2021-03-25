In recent trading session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw 4,345,498 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $65.25 trading at $0.75 or 1.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.07 Billion. That most recent trading price of RBLX’s stock is at a discount of -21.23% from its 52-week high price of $79.1 and is indicating a premium of 7.28% from its 52-week low price of $60.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Roblox Corporation (RBLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $72.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +30.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.05% for stock’s latest value.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $452Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $438.5 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%