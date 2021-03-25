In recent trading session, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) saw 3,892,442 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.3 trading at $0.38 or 1.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.66 Billion. That most recent trading price of RF’s stock is at a discount of -11.38% from its 52-week high price of $22.61 and is indicating a premium of 61.08% from its 52-week low price of $7.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Regions Financial Corporation (RF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.46 in the current quarter.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.91%, in the last five days RF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $21.43- price level, adding 5.13% to its value on the day. Regions Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of 26.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.27% in past 5-day. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) showed a performance of -4.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.44 Million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +23.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.33% for stock’s latest value.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Regions Financial Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +80.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.96% while that of industry is 10.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 228.6% in the current quarter and calculating 288% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -0.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.55 Billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.55 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.41 Billion and $1.47 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.7% while estimating it to be 5.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 23 and April 23, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.11%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.62 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3%.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 922 institutions for Regions Financial Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RF for having 113.58 Million shares of worth $1.83 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 85.45 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 27261766 shares of worth $439.46 Million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.7 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $349.85 Million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.