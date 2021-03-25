In recent trading session, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw 1,277,329 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.77 trading at -$0.71 or -6.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $529.09 Million. That most recent trading price of RADA’s stock is at a discount of -37.42% from its 52-week high price of $14.8 and is indicating a premium of 71.03% from its 52-week low price of $3.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 429.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 746.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.16%, in the last five days RADA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $12.62- price level, adding 15.89% to its value on the day. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 8.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.85% in past 5-day. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) showed a performance of -18.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 107.45 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.5 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.12 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 73.35% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 207.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62 institutions for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RADA for having 2.15 Million shares of worth $20.95 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.43 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.92 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 575713 shares of worth $7.37 Million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 181.63 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.85 Million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.