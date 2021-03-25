In last trading session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw 6,810,470 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at -$0.11 or -4.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $616.54 Million. That closing price of QD’s stock is at a discount of -57.2% from its 52-week high price of $3.82 and is indicating a premium of 51.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Qudian Inc. (QD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.4 in the current quarter.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.33%, in the last five days QD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 18 when the stock touched $3.16-2 price level, adding 23.03% to its value on the day. Qudian Inc.’s shares saw a change of 76.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.54% in past 5-day. Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) showed a performance of -1.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.59 Million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.78 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $142.29 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $276Million and $136.71 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -64.9% while estimating it to be 4.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 145.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.3%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109 institutions for Qudian Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at QD for having 5.47 Million shares of worth $7.55 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.34 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.37 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2447636 shares of worth $3.28 Million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.94 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.6 Million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.