In recent trading session, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw 2,191,224 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.24 trading at -$0.34 or -2.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.15 Billion. That most recent trading price of NOV’s stock is at a discount of -32.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.5 and is indicating a premium of 41.84% from its 52-week low price of $7.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.47%, in the last five days NOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $15.16- price level, adding 12.8% to its value on the day. NOV Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.74% in past 5-day. NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) showed a performance of -14.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.63 Million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.9%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 647 institutions for NOV Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NOV for having 44.12 Million shares of worth $605.81 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 39.52 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $542.65 Million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 23766567 shares of worth $199.64 Million or 6.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.99 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $150.96 Million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.