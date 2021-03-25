For Nikola Corporation (NKLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 101.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +245.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 24.82% for stock’s latest value.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $58Million and $20Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -65.5% while estimating it to be 0% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -72.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.59%

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 257 institutions for Nikola Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at NKLA for having 17.04 Million shares of worth $260.01 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.05 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $214.34 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4867806 shares of worth $74.28 Million or 1.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $31.22 Million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.