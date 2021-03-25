In recent trading session, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) saw 12,287,113 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $127.08 trading at -$6.08 or -4.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $201.88 Billion. That most recent trading price of NKE’s stock is at a discount of -16.42% from its 52-week high price of $147.95 and is indicating a premium of 39.28% from its 52-week low price of $77.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.57%, in the last five days NKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $142.86 price level, adding 11.14% to its value on the day. NIKE, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.34% in past 5-day. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) showed a performance of -6.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.02 Million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.55%

NKE Dividends

NIKE, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 23 and June 28, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.83%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.06%.