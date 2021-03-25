For Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.67%, in the last five days NBIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 25 when the stock touched $97.44- price level, adding 0.61% to its value on the day. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.89% in past 5-day. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) showed a performance of -9.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.45 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $128.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $101 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $163. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +68.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.22% for stock’s latest value.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 977.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.2%