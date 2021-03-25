Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.27%, in the last five days MS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $83.61- price level, adding 5.33% to its value on the day. Morgan Stanley’s shares saw a change of 15.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.71% in past 5-day. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) showed a performance of 0.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.8 Million shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Morgan Stanley is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +66.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.65% while that of industry is 4.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.5% in the current quarter and calculating -27% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.16 Billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.84 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $9.49 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.33%

MS Dividends

With an annual yield of 1.76%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.32%.