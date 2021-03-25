For Li Auto Inc. (LI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 143 institutions for Li Auto Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the top institutional holder at LI for having 4.63 Million shares of worth $133.61 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 4.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $129.74 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4949700 shares of worth $159.63 Million or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $37.57 Million in the company or a holder of 0.2% of company’s stock.