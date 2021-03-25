In last trading session, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) saw 2,233,177 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.01 trading at -$0.99 or -7.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $426.2 Million. That closing price of THCB’s stock is at a discount of -109.83% from its 52-week high price of $25.2 and is indicating a premium of 17.99% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.62%, in the last five days THCB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 18 when the stock touched $14.46- price level, adding 16.92% to its value on the day. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -29.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.91% in past 5-day. Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) showed a performance of -30.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.72 Million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56 institutions for Tuscan Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alpine Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at THCB for having 1.52 Million shares of worth $26.03 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oxford Asset Management Llp, which was holding about 1.15 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.47 Million.

On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 79198 shares of worth $1.35 Million or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43.55 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $442.01 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.