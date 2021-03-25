For Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $114.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $153. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +47.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.14% for stock’s latest value.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Penn National Gaming, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +39.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -133.4% while that of industry is 24.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 105.1% in the current quarter and calculating 121.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 Billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.2 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.12 Billion and $249.08 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.5% while estimating it to be 382.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.33% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 134.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 549 institutions for Penn National Gaming, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PENN for having 20.55 Million shares of worth $1.78 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 13.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.26 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.66 Billion.

On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6250000 shares of worth $539.81 Million or 3.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.25 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $441.21 Million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.