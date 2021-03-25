In recent trading session, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) saw 3,468,369 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.49 trading at $5.49 or 6.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.54 Billion. That most recent trading price of LITE’s stock is at a discount of -32.65% from its 52-week high price of $112.08 and is indicating a premium of 21.52% from its 52-week low price of $66.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.95%, in the last five days LITE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $86.40- price level, adding 2.47% to its value on the day. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.77% in past 5-day. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) showed a performance of -6.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.54 Million shares which calculate 4.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $114.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $97 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $130. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +53.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14.81% for stock’s latest value.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 100.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 425.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.6%