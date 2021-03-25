In last trading session, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw 1,029,042 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.06 trading at -$0.26 or -4.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.26 Million. That closing price of CLPS’s stock is at a discount of -290.91% from its 52-week high price of $19.78 and is indicating a premium of 66.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.89%, in the last five days CLPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 18 when the stock touched $7.15-2 price level, adding 29.23% to its value on the day. CLPS Incorporation’s shares saw a change of 66.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.25% in past 5-day. CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) showed a performance of -30.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20Million shares which calculate 5.1 days to cover the short interests.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 184.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for CLPS Incorporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at CLPS for having 81.81 Thousand shares of worth $248.71 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 64.52 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.14 Thousand.