In last trading session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw 2,747,630 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.96 trading at -$0.34 or -4.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.83 Million. That closing price of IMTE’s stock is at a discount of -91.24% from its 52-week high price of $13.31 and is indicating a premium of 62.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.66%, in the last five days IMTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $10.67- price level, adding 34.77% to its value on the day. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of 78.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.14% in past 5-day. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) showed a performance of 44.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.39 Million shares which calculate 37.95 days to cover the short interests.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Integrated Media Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMTE for having 20.65 Thousand shares of worth $80.55 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 11.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.68 Thousand.