For Immutep Limited (IMMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 30.04%, in the last five days IMMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 25 when the stock touched $4.16-2 price level, adding 21.27% to its value on the day. Immutep Limited’s shares saw a change of 4.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.27% in past 5-day. Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) showed a performance of 21.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65.04 Million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.49 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +133.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 51.17% for stock’s latest value.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $840Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $840Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $9.92 Million and $9.92 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -91.5% while estimating it to be -91.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Immutep Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at IMMP for having 102.74 Thousand shares of worth $322.59 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 36.1 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.35 Thousand.