In recent trading session, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) saw 4,143,202 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.63 trading at -$0.09 or -1.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.07 Billion. That most recent trading price of HL’s stock is at a discount of -50.09% from its 52-week high price of $8.45 and is indicating a premium of 70.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.57%, in the last five days HL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $6.69-1 price level, adding 15.62% to its value on the day. Hecla Mining Company’s shares saw a change of -12.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.98% in past 5-day. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) showed a performance of -18.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.47 Million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hecla Mining Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +8.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 266.7% in the current quarter and calculating 500% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $211.17 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $214.64 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $136.93 Million and $149.29 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 54.2% while estimating it to be 43.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 05 and May 10, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.61%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.31%.