For GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +93.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.18% for stock’s latest value.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $160.57 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $173.28 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -720.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.63%