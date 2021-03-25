Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.04%, in the last five days ESGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 24 when the stock touched $2.63-2 price level, adding 22.43% to its value on the day. Eros STX Global Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.11% in past 5-day. Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) showed a performance of 3.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.32 Million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124.67 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.95 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%