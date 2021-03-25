In recent trading session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw 6,587,216 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.26 trading at -$0.14 or -1.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.71 Billion. That most recent trading price of DB’s stock is at a discount of -9.05% from its 52-week high price of $13.37 and is indicating a premium of 52.77% from its 52-week low price of $5.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.16%, in the last five days DB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $12.74- price level, adding 3.81% to its value on the day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s shares saw a change of 12.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.29% in past 5-day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) showed a performance of -3.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.1 Million shares which calculate 6.6 days to cover the short interests.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.01%