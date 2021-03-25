In last trading session, Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw 1,938,497 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.19 trading at -$4.07 or -9.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.54 Billion. That closing price of DNMR’s stock is at a discount of -64.97% from its 52-week high price of $66.3 and is indicating a premium of 88.31% from its 52-week low price of $4.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +64.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.36% for stock’s current value.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Jefferies Group Inc, which was holding about 2.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.9 Million.