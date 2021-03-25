In recent trading session, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw 3,437,208 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.04 trading at $0.16 or 1.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.91 Billion. That most recent trading price of CS’s stock is at a discount of -14.65% from its 52-week high price of $14.95 and is indicating a premium of 43.79% from its 52-week low price of $7.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.24%, in the last five days CS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $13.17- price level, adding 0.99% to its value on the day. Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares saw a change of 1.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.15% in past 5-day. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) showed a performance of -10.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.63 Million shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.17. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +47.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.79% for stock’s latest value.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.2%

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.42%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.31 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.22%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 203 institutions for Credit Suisse Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at CS for having 5.42 Million shares of worth $69.43 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, which was holding about 3.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.82 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Value Series and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1052790 shares of worth $9.91 Million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 462.45 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.35 Million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.