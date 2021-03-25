For Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days CIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $2.28-5 price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares saw a change of -25.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.46% in past 5-day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) showed a performance of 0.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.08 Million shares which calculate 1.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.1. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +45.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 45.54% for stock’s latest value.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 117.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CIG Dividends

With an annual yield of 5.43%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.98%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 144 institutions for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CIG for having 102.96 Million shares of worth $296.52 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd, which was holding about 11.4 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.84 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 58833125 shares of worth $124.14 Million or 5.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.51 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.59 Million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.