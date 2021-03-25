In recent trading session, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw 1,890,488 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.12 trading at -$1.88 or -2.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.46 Billion. That most recent trading price of CHWY’s stock is at a discount of -55.6% from its 52-week high price of $120 and is indicating a premium of 60.45% from its 52-week low price of $30.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.38%, in the last five days CHWY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $87.72- price level, adding 10.49% to its value on the day. Chewy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.3% in past 5-day. Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) showed a performance of -22.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.79 Million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chewy, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +45.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.03% while that of industry is 10.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.3% in the current quarter and calculating 66.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.96 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.08 Billion in the next quarter that will end on April 01, 2021. Company posted $1.35 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%