In last trading session, Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw 7,411,762 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.69 trading at -$2.24 or -9.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.74 Billion. That closing price of CHPT’s stock is at a discount of -139.15% from its 52-week high price of $49.48 and is indicating a premium of 54.42% from its 52-week low price of $9.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -9.77%, in the last five days CHPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 18 when the stock touched $25.14- price level, adding 17.7% to its value on the day. Chargepoint Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.83% in past 5-day. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) showed a performance of -40.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.79 Million shares which calculate 1.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 103% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +122.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 88.5% for stock’s current value.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $44.02 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.84 Million in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -734.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%