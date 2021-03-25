For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.74% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +31.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.48% for stock’s latest value.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -524.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 400 institutions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PK for having 32.88 Million shares of worth $563.93 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 13.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.11 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $464.88 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10379946 shares of worth $103.07 Million or 4.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.73 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $115.43 Million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.