In last trading session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw 4,277,543 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at -$0.02 or -1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $283.84 Million. That closing price of BORR’s stock is at a discount of -180.39% from its 52-week high price of $2.86 and is indicating a premium of 63.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.92%, in the last five days BORR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 18 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 15.7% to its value on the day. Borr Drilling Limited’s shares saw a change of 25.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.39% in past 5-day. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) showed a performance of -22.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.62 Million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.82 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -19.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.58 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -1.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.14% for stock’s current value.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Borr Drilling Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +41.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.7% in the current quarter and calculating 67.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $64.3 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.4 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $104.1 Million and $84Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -38.2% while estimating it to be -6.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44 institutions for Borr Drilling Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP is the top institutional holder at BORR for having 8.4 Million shares of worth $6.84 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, which was holding about 2.33 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service and DFA Continental Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 95212 shares of worth $82.43 Thousand or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58.75 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.