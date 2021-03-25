In last trading session, AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) saw 2,264,965 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.29 trading at -$1.42 or -6.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89 Billion. That closing price of APPH’s stock is at a discount of -122.4% from its 52-week high price of $42.9 and is indicating a premium of 50.18% from its 52-week low price of $9.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.5 in the current quarter.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.86%, in the last five days APPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 18 when the stock touched $23.51- price level, adding 17.96% to its value on the day. AppHarvest, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.36% in past 5-day. AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) showed a performance of -42.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.34 Million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 117.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +117.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 117.73% for stock’s current value.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%