In recent trading session, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw 3,136,262 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.53 trading at $0.03 or 1.2% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $140.21 Million. That most recent trading price of PIRS’s stock is at a discount of -43.83% from its 52-week high price of $3.639 and is indicating a premium of 23.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 330.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 394.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.2%, in the last five days PIRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $2.89-1 price level, adding 12.11% to its value on the day. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.42% in past 5-day. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) showed a performance of -9.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.51 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 255.73% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +255.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 255.73% for stock’s latest value.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%