In last trading session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw 230,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.6 trading at $1.57 or 38.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $466.39 Million. That closing price of HOFV’s stock is at a discount of -162.5% from its 52-week high price of $14.7 and is indicating a premium of 80.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 79.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 38.96%, in the last five days HOFV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 24 when the stock touched $7.64-2 price level, adding 26.7% to its value on the day. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s shares saw a change of 355.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 112.12% in past 5-day. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) showed a performance of 127.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.32 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -10.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -10.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.71% for stock’s current value.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -103.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HOFV for having 419.18 Thousand shares of worth $515.59 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 349.16 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $429.47 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 309054 shares of worth $380.14 Thousand or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 250.23 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $585.54 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.3% of company’s stock.