For Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.79 in the current quarter.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $99.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $115. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +37.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7.66% for stock’s latest value.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.65 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.89 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $473.07 Million and $109.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 248.9% while estimating it to be 1629.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.5%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 444 institutions for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CZR for having 26.53 Million shares of worth $1.97 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.72 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.84 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17248822 shares of worth $1.28 Billion or 8.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.57 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $413.58 Million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.