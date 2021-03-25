In last trading session, CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) saw 4,767,931 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.78 trading at -$0.28 or -3.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $884.92 Million. That closing price of LOTZ’s stock is at a discount of -65.81% from its 52-week high price of $12.9 and is indicating a premium of 17.1% from its 52-week low price of $6.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.41%, in the last five days LOTZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $8.48-8 price level, adding 8.2% to its value on the day. CarLotz, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.18% in past 5-day. CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) showed a performance of -20.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.34 Million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 182.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +182.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 182.78% for stock’s current value.

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.16 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.85 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -201.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%