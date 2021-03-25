In recent trading session, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) saw 1,445,455 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.21 trading at -$0.16 or -1.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $439.88 Million. That most recent trading price of SNPR’s stock is at a discount of -79.53% from its 52-week high price of $18.33 and is indicating a premium of 7.35% from its 52-week low price of $9.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 1.32 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.1 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 228286 shares of worth $2.43 Million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 88.52 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $942.78 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.