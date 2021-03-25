In last trading session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw 20,909,306 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.99 trading at -$3.25 or -13.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.73 Billion. That closing price of SKLZ’s stock is at a discount of -131.62% from its 52-week high price of $46.3 and is indicating a premium of 50.93% from its 52-week low price of $9.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -13.98%, in the last five days SKLZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 18 when the stock touched $28.59- price level, adding 30.08% to its value on the day. Skillz Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.94% in past 5-day. Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) showed a performance of -39.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.84 Million shares which calculate 1.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +70.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 40.07% for stock’s current value.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.44 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86.3 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 113 institutions for Skillz Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC is the top institutional holder at SKLZ for having 23.28 Million shares of worth $465.69 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 33.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 21.43 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 31.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $428.66 Million.