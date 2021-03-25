In recent trading session, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw 1,539,653 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.44 trading at -$2.06 or -5.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.93 Billion. That most recent trading price of BZUN’s stock is at a discount of -65.51% from its 52-week high price of $57 and is indicating a premium of 26.31% from its 52-week low price of $25.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 877.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baozun Inc. (BZUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.64%, in the last five days BZUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $44.99- price level, adding 24.14% to its value on the day. Baozun Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.66% in past 5-day. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) showed a performance of -27.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.9 Million shares which calculate 5.43 days to cover the short interests.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baozun Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +11.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.5% while that of industry is 5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.7% in the current quarter and calculating -27.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $310.97 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $443.21 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $217.95 Million and $321.36 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.7% while estimating it to be 37.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.63% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.71%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 303 institutions for Baozun Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BZUN for having 7.72 Million shares of worth $265.16 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 3.53 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $121.2 Million.

On the other hand, Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1877111 shares of worth $64.48 Million or 3.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $38.19 Million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.