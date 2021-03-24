Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,014,137 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $724.19 Million, closed the last trade at $11.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.98 on the day or -7.73% during that session. The ZEPP stock price is -73.23% off its 52-week high price of $20.25 and 25.15% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 642.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 558.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) trade information

Despite being -7.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the ZEPP stock price touched $14.21- or saw a rise of 17.73%. Year-to-date, Zepp Health Corporation shares have moved -1.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) have changed -29.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 862.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zepp Health Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.44% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 325% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.25 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $226.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $155.53 Million and $169.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.6% for the current quarter and 33% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -60.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.82%.

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 2.05 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.29 Million and represent 7.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Templeton Global Investment Tr-Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fd. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.06% shares in the company for having 2119291 shares of worth $29.06 Million while later fund manager owns 606.77 Thousand shares of worth $7.19 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.