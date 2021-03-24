Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 802,888 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $409.94 Million, closed the last trade at $10.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.14% during that session. The SFTW stock price is -68.47% off its 52-week high price of $17.47 and 8.39% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 Million shares.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) trade information

Despite being -1.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the SFTW stock price touched $11.00- or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -0.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) have changed -21.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 455.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 221.06.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.92% with a share float percentage of 59.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.16 Million shares worth more than $33.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.01 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.02 Million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.8% shares in the company for having 711562 shares of worth $7.45 Million while later fund manager owns 166.84 Thousand shares of worth $1.75 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.