GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,851,963 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The GSAH stock price is -55.41% off its 52-week high price of $16.66 and 8.12% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) trade information

Despite being -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the GSAH stock price touched $11.48- or saw a rise of 6.62%. Year-to-date, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares have moved -1.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) have changed -16.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.85% with a share float percentage of 42.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 4.95 Million shares worth more than $53.97 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 6.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., with the holding of over 3.98 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.36 Million and represent 5.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 941519 shares of worth $10.26 Million while later fund manager owns 643.2 Thousand shares of worth $7.01 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.