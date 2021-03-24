Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 5,202,486 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.73 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.09 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 2.7% during that session. The BCS stock price is -1.98% off its 52-week high price of $10.29 and 62.14% above the 52-week low of $3.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barclays PLC (BCS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Sporting 2.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the BCS stock price touched $10.29- or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Barclays PLC shares have moved 25.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have changed 8.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.9 while the price target rests at a high of $16.45. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +63.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.7% from the levels at last check today.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -38.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.6%.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.56%.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.87% with a share float percentage of 1.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barclays PLC having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 17.86 Million shares worth more than $142.7 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates, with the holding of over 7.24 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.84 Million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 7035082 shares of worth $38.9 Million while later fund manager owns 3.96 Million shares of worth $21.92 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.