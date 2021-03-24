Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1,157,682 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.17 Million, closed the last trade at $3.14 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 8.65% during that session. The BBGI stock price is -64.01% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 63.38% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 137.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 259.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) trade information

Sporting 8.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the BBGI stock price touched $3.31-5 or saw a rise of 5.14%. Year-to-date, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. shares have moved 110.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) have changed 20.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.39% from current levels.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +143.41% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.5% and 101.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -229.3% .

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.6% with a share float percentage of 37.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gamco Investors Inc with over 749.7 Thousand shares worth more than $1.12 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Gamco Investors Inc held 5.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Teton Advisors, Inc, with the holding of over 500Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $745Thousand and represent 3.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.33% shares in the company for having 550000 shares of worth $819.5 Thousand while later fund manager owns 500Thousand shares of worth $745Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.94% of company’s outstanding stock.