Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 395,914 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $646.25 Million, closed the last trade at $10.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -2.64% during that session. The ACIC stock price is -79.88% off its 52-week high price of $18.6 and 5.9% above the 52-week low of $9.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.6% with a share float percentage of 9.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linden Advisors LP with over 3.17 Million shares worth more than $31.88 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Linden Advisors LP held 6.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.15 Million and represent 5% of shares outstanding.