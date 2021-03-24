The consensus among analysts is that Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +63.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.09% from current levels.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.36 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.51 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.85 Billion and $2.82 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.8% for the current quarter and -11.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -42.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.4%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.61% with a share float percentage of 8.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambev S.A. having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 218.88 Million shares worth more than $669.76 Million. As of December 30, 2020, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC held 1.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 160.81 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $492.08 Million and represent 1.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 103000000 shares of worth $221.08 Million while later fund manager owns 74.03 Million shares of worth $158.42 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.