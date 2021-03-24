Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 334,600 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.57 Million, closed the last trade at $0.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -9.53% during that session. The AUMN stock price is -94.03% off its 52-week high price of $1.3 and 68.66% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 905.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 Million shares.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

Despite being -9.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the AUMN stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 12.42%. Year-to-date, Golden Minerals Company shares have moved -11.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) have changed -20.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.4% .

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.63% with a share float percentage of 29.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Minerals Company having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.43 Million shares worth more than $4.13 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.03 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $784.92 Thousand and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 4693586 shares of worth $3.57 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $784.92 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.